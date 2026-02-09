Three language policy panel submits report to Maharashtra CM, proposes AI and ICT education from Class 1

The eight-member committee was constituted in June 2025 and was tasked with studying public opinion and expert views to make recommendations on Maharashtra’s three language policy for schools. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government’s three language policy committee on Monday submitted its report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis which will now be placed before the state cabinet for approval.

While the recommendations on the three-language formula have not been made public, the committee said it has also submitted a supplementary report proposing the introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Information and Communication Technology as subjects from Class 1 to Class 12 in schools.

The report was handed over to the Chief Minister in the presence of School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. Speaking after receiving the report, Fadnavis said: “The Narendra Jadhav committee has submitted the report to the government. The report will be taken to the cabinet for discussions. It will decide whether the report should be accepted as it is or needs modification.”