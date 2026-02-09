Three language policy panel submits report to Maharashtra CM, proposes AI and ICT education from Class 1

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Maharashtra government’s three language policy committee on Monday submitted its report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis which will now be placed before the state cabinet for approval.
While the recommendations on the three-language formula have not been made public, the committee said it has also submitted a supplementary report proposing the introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Information and Communication Technology as subjects from Class 1 to Class 12 in schools.
The report was handed over to the Chief Minister in the presence of School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. Speaking after receiving the report, Fadnavis said: “The Narendra Jadhav committee has submitted the report to the government. The report will be taken to the cabinet for discussions. It will decide whether the report should be accepted as it is or needs modification.”
Committee chairperson Narendra Jadhav said the submission included a brief presentation. Declining to disclose the contents of the recommendations, he said: “Now it has become the intellectual property of the CM and the government will bring it before the cabinet where a decision will be taken.”
He added, “Besides the three language formula, the committee has also submitted a supplementary report on introducing AI and ICT from Class 1 to 12 in the school education.”
Jadhav said that AI is currently not taught at any level in schools while ICT, though part of the curriculum, is outdated. “There are only four countries including China and Singapore where these subjects are taught in schools. Maharashtra can have its own curriculum for it,” he said.
The eight-member committee was constituted in June 2025 and was tasked with studying public opinion and expert views to make recommendations on Maharashtra’s three language policy for schools. The panel was formed following widespread criticism of the state government’s move to mandate Hindi as the third language in Marathi and English medium schools under the Maharashtra State Board.
Although the committee was initially given a three-month deadline to submit its report which was expected in December, the timeline was extended twice by a month each. The report has now been submitted after the extensions.
The cabinet is expected to take up the report for discussion in the coming days.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In 2025, the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman, all turned 60, marking a milestone for Hindi cinema. Actress Rani Mukerji, who has worked with all three, shared her experiences and insights into their contrasting approaches to cinema. While Aamir and Shah Rukh are intense and dedicated, Salman brings a casual energy to the set.