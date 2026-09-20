Mumbai: Speeding BMW crashes into Coastal Road divider, plunges 75 feet; 3 students killed

Three students were killed and another critically injured after the BMW they were travelling in crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road and plunged nearly 75 feet early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 5 am when the four students were travelling from Marine Drive towards north bound.

The deceased have been identified as Sanay Gujjar, 21, who was at the driving seat, Aditya Jakasania, 19, and Dhairya Sheth, 17. The injured student, Aditya Oswal, 23, is undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

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According to the police, Gujjar, Oswal and Sheth were BBA students at a management college in Vile Parle. Gujjar, a native of Ahmedabad, was staying in Mumbai as a paying guest. Police said the BMW belonged to Gujjar’s family.