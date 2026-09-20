Mumbai: Speeding BMW crashes into Coastal Road divider, plunges 75 feet; 3 students killed

The accident occurred around 5 am when the four students were travelling from Marine Drive towards north bound.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 20, 2026 10:32 AM IST
Three people were killed and another critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed on Mumbai’s Coastal Road early Sunday, police said.Three people were killed after a speeding BMW crashed on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. (Credits: Akash Patil)
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Three students were killed and another critically injured after the BMW they were travelling in crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road and plunged nearly 75 feet early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 5 am when the four students were travelling from Marine Drive towards north bound.

The deceased have been identified as Sanay Gujjar, 21, who was at the driving seat, Aditya Jakasania, 19, and Dhairya Sheth, 17. The injured student, Aditya Oswal, 23, is undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

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According to the police, Gujjar, Oswal and Sheth were BBA students at a management college in Vile Parle. Gujjar, a native of Ahmedabad, was staying in Mumbai as a paying guest. Police said the BMW belonged to Gujjar’s family.

Prima facie, police suspect that the car was travelling at a high speed when Gujjar lost control of the vehicle. The car first hit the outer wall of the Coastal Road before crashing down nearly 75 feet, police said.

“It appears that the car was travelling at a very high speed. Due to the speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car hit the outer wall of the Coastal Road and then fell nearly 75 feet, killing three students and injuring another,” said Meena Jagtap, senior inspector of Tardeo police station.

Police have informed the families of the deceased and are recording statements of their friends and other witnesses.

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Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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