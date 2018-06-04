Three jewellery shop workers arrested for theft worth Rs 57 lakh

The three were booked under Section 408 of the IPC. (Representational Image) The three were booked under Section 408 of the IPC. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the jewellery shop where they worked. The police said the accused were given gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 57.6 lakh for polishing.

An officer said the case was registered last week after the accused didn’t return to the shop with the ornaments. The complainant, Kalyan Kar (37), claimed that he gave the ornaments to his employee Kirtia Payra, who fled with the valuables to West Bengal.

A team from Pydhonie police station was sent to Payra’s native place in West Bengal and he was taken into custody.

His alleged associates — Jareshwar Sudhir Maithi and Pintu Bhuya — were arrested earlier this week. The police have recovered the stolen goods.

“Payra recently started working at the shop. He was given ornaments worth Rs 57.6 lakh for polishing. Later, when he didn’t return, the complainant sensed something amiss and approached Pydhonie police,” said an officer.

The three were booked under Section 408 of the IPC.

