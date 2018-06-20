Three hurt as plaster falls in Thane’s hospital ward

Three people injured as hospital wall plaster falls in a ward. (Representational) Three people injured as hospital wall plaster falls in a ward. (Representational)

A piece of plaster fell down from the walls of the gynaecology ward at Vitthal Sayana Civil Hospital at Thane around 9pm Tuesday, leaving three persons, including two infants with minor injuries. The injured were identified as Pooja Gautam, 22 — her left leg sustained minor injuries — Aalina Shaikh, a month old baby, and a 5-day-old infant. The ward was emptied and the patients were shifted to a different ward, sources said.

The Regional Disaster team visited the spot and advised the hospital to keep the ward unoccupied for a while. Dr Makode, additional civil surgeon said, “It was an accident. We are taking precautions. No serious injuries have been caused.” An official said that they will check the vulnerability of the ward in the morning.

