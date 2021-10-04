Mumbai: Three held for terror plot remanded in ATS custody till October 11

A Special Court on Monday remanded three suspects arrested in an alleged terror plot by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the custody of the force till October 11. The ATS, while seeking the custody, said they have shown progress in the investigation and needed to verify fresh information divulged by the trio.

The three suspects — Zakir Shaikh, Rizwan Momin and Irfan Shaikh – were arrested last month. Officials said they recovered five more SIM cards from Momin and wanted to ascertain whether they were used for terror-related activity.

An investigator also said, “We had recovered Zakir’s mobile phone from a nullah in Mumbra and had sent that for forensic examination. We believe that the department will submit the report by Wednesday so, we want to confront Zakir with the details that emerge in the report.”

The ATS also told the court that they took handwriting samples of the three accused.

“We have recovered a letter written in Urdu from Momin’s Mumbra home. It belongs to Zakir and we want to translate the letter and in order to discover whether it was written by Zakir, their handwriting samples have been taken which will be sent for further examination,” said an officer.

Following this, the judge sent the trio in ATS custody till October 11.