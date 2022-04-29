Three held in Mumbai for murdering youth over being glared at

Three people were arrested in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari (West) Friday after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight that began after the accused and the victim glared at each other, the police said. The deceased and the accused are labourers.

The incident took place around 12.05 am on Friday on the seventh-floor passageway of Sahyog home, a transit building, in Fakirwadi, Behrambaug, officers added.

According to the police, the complainant Vishal Jaiswal lived with his cousin Satish Jaiswal on the third floor. Vishal had gone to the seventh floor to meet a friend when the three accused – Rajesh Yadav, Raj Yadav and Vinay Yadav – picked up a fight with Vishal and pushed and abused him. Seeing this, his cousin Satish tried to stop the fight, following which Rajesh stabbed Satish in the chest using a knife. Satish was rushed to Cooper Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A police officer from Oshiwara station said, “Around 30 minutes before the murder took place, that is around 11.30 pm, the Jaiswal brothers and the three accused had an altercation over staring at each other in anger while going to the common toilet outside the building.”

“We got a call from the control room about a fight after which our team was sent to the spot. All three accused have been arrested and booked for murder. We have recovered the murder weapon,” said Manohar Dhanavde, senior police inspector at Oshiwara police station.

Transit building is temporary arrangement for those people whose slums or chawls or buildings have been razed for redevelopment.