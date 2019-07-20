Mumbai: Three held for siphoning off more than Rs 50,000 from woman’s bank account

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three men, who had allegedly siphoned off Rs 55,994 from the bank account of a 24-year-old woman last year and used the money to pay electricity and mobile phone bills.

The railway police made the arrests last week, two which took place in Jharkhand. One of the accused was identified as Nilesh Prasad (29) from Kalamboli, while the Jharkhand duo was identified as Prabhu Mandal (27) and Krishna Mandal (20).

According to police, on December 20, 2018, the complainant, Priya Rawal from Marine Lines, received a call from a man claiming to represent a private bank while travelling in a local train towards Virar.

As per the complainant, the caller took her PAN and Aadhaar details and persuaded her to share a one-time password that she received by text message following which, within seconds, the money was debited from her account.

A Special Task Force (STF) of the GRP found that the money was diverted to e-wallets and used by the accused to pay electricity, mobile phone and direct-to-home service bills.

Police identified Prasad, who had posed as a bank representative, by using the phone number from which Rawal had received the phone call. He was arrested from his home in Kalamboli on July 5.

Police said the investigation showed that these e-wallets were operated by Prabhu and Krishna, based out of Jharkhand, who authorised Prasad to use them.

A GRP official said after paying the bills and giving Prasad his commission, the duo would transfer the rest to their bank accounts and withdraw the cash. They were arrested on July 12.