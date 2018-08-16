Three held for ‘cheating’ people with promise of MHADA homes at reduced rates

After taking money, the accused would give them forged MHADA allotment papers and deposit receipts to convince them. (File) After taking money, the accused would give them forged MHADA allotment papers and deposit receipts to convince them. (File)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three persons who allegedly cheated people by promising them Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) houses at cheap rates. The trio, Pratik Thorat (22), Nasir Hussain (44) and Shah-ul-Hamid (49), would allegedly provide forged MHADA documents, like procurement letters, to convince the victims.

The accused are suspected to have cheated 70-80 people in the past three years. Police inspector Irfan Shaikh from Unit 9 of the Crime Branch said that they received information about a person coming to Khar area with fake MHADA documents. Based on the information, the police arrested Thorat and found forged MHADA documents on him.

“During interrogation, he told us that the documents were to be provided to Hussain and Hamid who would present them to the victims,” Shaikh said. The police arrested Hussain and Hamid, both brokers who would contact people living in dilapidated structures and promise them MHADA houses for Rs 4-5 lakh.

After taking money, the accused would give them forged MHADA allotment papers and deposit receipts to convince them. “We suspect the involvement of some MHADA employees and are investigating the same,” a police officer said. The accused who were produced in the holiday court have been remanded in police custody till August 18.

