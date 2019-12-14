Three held for abduction, extortion bid in Mumbai

Following this, a complaint was filed with DN Nagar police, which booked the accused under sections 385 (extortion), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. (Representative Image) Following this, a complaint was filed with DN Nagar police, which booked the accused under sections 385 (extortion), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. (Representative Image)

THREE MEN were arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a man based in Andheri.

The police said the 30-year-old complainant, Varun Jilla, runs Jilla IVF centre at Star Bazaar on Link road in Andheri, with his sister Natasha. While Varun runs a pharmacy at the centre, Natasha is an embryologist.

Early this week, the three accused — Chetan Shejwal (30) and Shailesh Pokharkar (35) and Mahesh Tanna (55) — had called up Natasha posing as journalists and said a woman had approached them with a complaint against the clinic. Later, Shejwal and Pokharkar arrived at the clinic on Wednesday afternoon.

“The two accused alleged that a woman had approached them with a complaint against the clinic and that she had even approached the Mumbai Police commissioner,” a police officer said, adding that the accused threatened to expose the two siblings in their web portal.

“The accused said that if they publish this, Natasha and Varun would be embarrassed. To stop the news from being published, Shejwal and Pokharkar demanded Rs 1 crore from Varun,” the officer said. But Natasha and Varun refused the offer.

“The two accused then forced Varun into their car and took them to their office at Four Bungalow, where Tanna was present,” said senior Inspector Parmeshwar Ganame of DN Nagar police station.

Tanna, who posed as the editor of the portal, again threatened Varun of dire consequences. “They told him that if he fails to pay up, they would rape and kill his sister like the veterinarian who was recently raped and murdered in Hyderabad… Varun was allowed to go in the evening,” an officer said.

Following this, a complaint was filed with DN Nagar police, which booked the accused under sections 385 (extortion), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. “The complainant took us to their office and the three were arrested on Thursday,” the officer said.

As the clinic falls in the jurisdiction of Amboli police, the accused were handed over to the concerned police station on Thursday evening.

