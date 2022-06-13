Three held as NCB nets major narcotics haul in multiple operations

NCB Mumbai launched an operation at Mumbai airport and seized 4.8kg charas on Friday. Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure on Saturday. An official said acting on specific information, a team from NCB Mumbai seized 4.880kg charas at Mumbai on Friday. The seized drugs were concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier. The parcel was destined for Australia. During follow up action, the consignor and courier agent were intercepted by NCB, Mumbai.

The sleuths learned during preliminary interrogation that the owner of the courier franchise was also involved in drug trafficking. The courier agent sent the parcel without verifying the identity of the consignor and also shipped it several times on the instructions of the main receiver.

The fake identity was used by the consignor to ship the parcel through the courier. An official said this network has shipped many such parcels in the past. The kingpin had created layers in the delivery network, the NCB said, adding that a case was registered and two persons placed under arrest.

In a related development, the NCB Mumbai launched two operations at Andheri (E), Mumbai, hauling in 490 grams of Methamphetamine on Friday and 435 grams of Amphetamine on Saturday. One person was arrested in connection with the operation. While in one case, the contraband, concealed in voltameters, was being sent to New Zealand in the second it was meant for Australia and hidden in nut bolts.

During preliminary investigation, one person from Navi Mumbai was apprehended in connection with the seizures. He accepted that he was consignor of both the parcels, an official said.