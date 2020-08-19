Three from Mumbai in list of top-ranked higher education institutions declared by MHRD

When contacted, IIT-Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “IIT-B places a great emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship and strives hard to ensure that the fruits of research get translated to products, benefitting the country.”

Three Mumbai-based institutes on Tuesday found mention among top-ranked higher education institutions in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) announced by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

While IIT-Bombay ranked second among the top 10 institutes of national importance, central universities and centrally-funded technological institutes, IIT-Madras bagged the first spot.

Institute of Chemical Technology in the city ranked first in the category of government and government-aided universities. Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute ranked fifth in the same category.

The College of Engineering in Pune and Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology in Nanded ranked first and fourth, respectively, among government and government-aided colleges. GH Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur ranked second in the list of private and self-financed colleges.

When contacted, IIT-Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “IIT-B places a great emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship and strives hard to ensure that the fruits of research get translated to products, benefitting the country.”

“It strives to cultivate a vibrant industry-academia symbiosis to ensure innovations and technologies developed in the laboratories reach the society at large,” added dean of research Milind Atre.

ARIIA was initiated by MHRD on August 30, 2018 to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on parameters related to innovation and entrepreneurship development among students and faculty members. The parameters included budget, facilities, awareness, entrepreneurship, commercialisation, learning methods and governance.

