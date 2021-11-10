Three from Mumbai fell prey to fake courier cyber-fraud, lose Rs 3.02 lakh

Three people from Mumbai, in separate cases, were cheated by cyber-fraudsters who impersonated as courier service executives over the phone and tricked them into transferring a total of Rs 3.02 lakh from their bank account on the pretext of registration and collecting advance payment.

In all three cases, the victims searched for numbers of courier services on Google and ended up calling the cyber-fraudsters who upload their own numbers on internet search engines as that of popular courier services.

In the first case, an FIR was registered on November 6 at LT marg police station near Crawford market. The 61-year-old complainant told the police that she wanted to send an affidavit by courier to her son who stays in Pune. On November 4, she searched on Google for Blue Dart’s courier service number and ended up getting a fake number. When called, the fraudster made her download and install Anydesk app, a remote access application that enabled the fraudster to see her mobile activities. He then asked her to pay Rs 5 as processing fees and as she filled the banking details on her mobile the fraudster saw it and used them to transfer Rs 91,000 in six transactions from her account.

The second case was registered on the same day at the Dahisar police station. The complainant (43) works in an NGO and runs a side business with her wife of selling food and sweets during festivals. He had sent some sweets using DTDC service and as the parcel had not reached on time, he went on Google to search for helpline number of the courier service and ended up getting a fake number. The fraudster sent him a link asking him to fill his banking and personal details in it to register his complaint. Within minutes a total of Rs 50,000 got deducted from his bank account.

In the last incident, a 27-year-old filmmaker from Khar (west) lodged an FIR with Khar police station on November 8. She too wanted to send some documents to Delhi by courier service and asked her office boy to get her number of a courier service. The office boy gave her number of Blue Dart that he found on Google. The number turned to be of a cyber-fraudster who sent her a link asking her to fill her personal details. A total of Rs 1.62 lakh was withdrawn from her account in a total of 16 transactions.

For past few years, cyber-fraudsters have duped thousands of people across Mumbai by giving their own numbers as that of bank helpline numbers, courier service, online shopping portals, network service providers and online market places.