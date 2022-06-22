Three from Cong seek protection from arrest for all MVA members

CLAIMING THAT the BJP-led central government was “misusing central agencies” to harass members of other parties, “especially the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)”, three Congress members approached a special court recently seeking protection from arrest for all members of the alliance. The special court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its reply on the application.

The anticipatory bail application was moved on Saturday by Madhu V Holamagi, senior vice-chairman of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, and two other Congress members, Yusuf Patel and Ranjeet Dutta, seeking protection from arrest of all, including members of Parliament, members of the Legislative Assembly and members of the Legislative Council.

“The applicant states that the situation prevailing in the country is so unfortunate that the Union government under the banner of the Bharatiya Janata Party is misusing central agencies to harass members of other parties, especially the components of MVA as they have, with malafide intention, ulterior motive to suppress the government of Maharashtra, which was formed consisting also of the Shiv Sena, as well as NCP,” states the application filed by Congress leaders. The application seeks to protect the interest of MVA members by ordering grant of bail and directions against arrest of any of the members.

The court had, on Saturday, inquired as to whether a blanket prayer in favour of all can be considered without their power, vakalatnama and authority letters.

The applicants told the court that these can be submitted on behalf of the MVA members. The court said that on failure to produce the authority letters to represent members of MVA, notices will be issued to each and every member on whether they have made such an application.

The court had also directed the ED to file its reply on Tuesday but the hearing was adjourned.