Three feared drowned in Tansa river

Three transgender persons are feared to have drowned in Tansa river in Virar (east) on Thursday morning.

Fire brigade officers and divers tried to find them but were unsuccessful. They will search again on Friday morning.

The police said that six transgender persons had gone to the Tansa river early Thursday. They performed a pooja on the first day of Navratri after which they went there for a bath. They were pulled in by the current but three managed to get out safely.

The three who were pulled in by the waves are identified as Prachi, 23, Sunita, 26, and Harika, 40, residents of Virar.