Three feared drowned, 125 evacuated as heavy rain lashes Vidarbha

Amid heavy rain that lashed east Vidarbha on Friday, three incidents of drowning were reported from different parts of the region. While more than 125 persons were evacuated in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts, more people are believed to be stuck and attempts were being made to rescue them.

Two persons were reportedly drowned at Armori and Chamorshi in Gadchiroli district on Friday. However, Collector Shekhar Singh refused to confirm the deaths. “We have not yet recovered the bodies and so can’t confirm deaths,” Singh said.

Another person was reportedly drowned in Bramhapuri tahsil of Chandrapur district.

At Aratatondi village in Wadsa tahsil, more than 100 people were rescued from the flood-like situation while the same number of people were believed to be stuck. “They are not ready to go out, but the situation is under control,” Singh said.

The entire Bhamragarh tahsil was cut off from the district headquarter due to flooded Parlkota and Indravati rivers, Singh said.

In Nagbhid tahsil of Chandrapur district, 13 people were rescued from flood waters near Bamni village.

With very heavy shower alert being sounded for Saturday, officials are gearing up for more exigencies.