Three of a family, driver found dead in Mumbai hospital building

A 17-year-old girl and her family driver allegedly murdered her older sister and mother before taking their own lives at a hospital, which has been shut down for several years, in Kandivali (west) late Wednesday night. The motive behind the murders and suicide is said to be prolonged internal family issues, police said.

The incident came to light around 11.22 pm in Radhabhai Dalvi hospital which has been shut for several years.

The deceased are identified as Kiran Dalvi, 46, her daughters Muskan Dalvi, 26, and Bhumi Dalvi, 17, and their family driver Shivdayal Sen, 60. “The Dalvi family based in Indore owned the hospital which has been shut down. The family also had their residence in the hospital’s building. Kiran’s husband had moved to Indore some years ago following some dispute. The hospital named after Kiran’s mother-in-law was closed down over 15 years ago, after the death of Radhabhai,” police said.

“It is suspected that Sen, who was with the Dalavis for more than 10 years, murdered Kiran and Muskan. Later the man and Bhumi died by suicide,” said Vishal Thakur, Deputy commissioner of police, zone 11. Sen had attacked the two with a sickle which was found at the spot. The police said that Bhumi had conspired with Sen to murder her mother and sister.

“We received a call from the control room that a man armed with a sickle is moving around at the hospital. When we rushed to the spot we saw the door to the hospital locked so we broke the lock using a hammer. Kiran’s body was found on the second floor and Muskan’s body drenched in blood was found inside the kitchen on the terrace. The bodies of Sen and Bhumi were found inside a locked room on the first floor,” a Kandivali police officer said,

“We have found four suicide notes from the trousers of Sen. The notes said they are taking the extreme step due to prolonged family issues,” said Deepshika Ware, police inspector.

The bodies were taken to nearby Shatabdi hospital. A case of murder has been registered against Sen and Bhumi.