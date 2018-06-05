Three electrocuted: MSHRC notice to MSEB

On Saturday, in two separate incidents, two children were playing in the Trimurti area of Bhandup East when they came in contact with a wire on the playground. (Representational Photo) On Saturday, in two separate incidents, two children were playing in the Trimurti area of Bhandup East when they came in contact with a wire on the playground. (Representational Photo)

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Monday issued a suo-motu notice to the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) following the death of three people in electrocution incidents in Bhandup on Saturday.

Observing that it was negligence on the part of MSEB, the commission, in its notice, has given a month’s time to the former to respond. On Saturday, in two separate incidents, two children were playing in the Trimurti area of Bhandup East when they came in contact with a wire on the playground. Of the two, Om Fadtare, aged 10, died while his friend Rohan Sutar, aged 12, is admitted in KEM Hospital.

“He is off ventilator now and stable. Usually electrocution can affect heart rate and cause burn injuries. In his case, there are no burns but we are monitoring him for any other medical condition. His heart rate is normal now,” said a senior doctor from KEM Hospital.

According to Sachin Parab, neighbour of the two children in Alex Mendosa Chawl, Sutar was first taken to Godrej Hospital.

In Bhandup West, Anil Pandurang Yadav (33) and Sara Younus Shaikh (9) were electrocuted at around 8 pm in Bhandup West. In a separate incident, a 19-year-old worker died after being electrocuted in a garment factory in Goregaon on Saturday morning. The police has booked the owner of the factory for negligence.

The incident took place at A4 Apparel at Sadguru Nanak Industries in Goregaon East at 6.25 am on Saturday, the police said. The deceased, Govandi resident Salim Idrisi, was manning a cutting machine when he accidentally touched its handle and was electrocuted. His colleagues rushed Idrisi to the Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care hospital, Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead upon arrival there, the police said.

On Sunday, Idrisi’s father Shaukat Ali Idirsi, filed a complaint against Kaushik Patel, the owner of the factory. A case of causing death due to negligence was registered against Patel. Jyotsna Rasam, senior inspector, Vanrai police station, said that the police would take a call on placing Patel under arrest.

