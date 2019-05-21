Toggle Menu
Three dead in gas leak in Mumbai: Police book owner of firm for negligence

The owner of a chemical company, in which three employees died of a gas leak on May 12, was arrested by Boisar Police on Sunday. Police said Parimal Shaha, the owner, had allegedly not supplied his staff with any safety gear.

Three employees of Esquire Chemicals, located in MIDC Boisar, died after a gas leak which started at around 4 pm, police said. (Representational)

Three employees of Esquire Chemicals, located in MIDC Boisar, died after a gas leak which started at around 4 pm, police said.

“He (Shaha) was arrested from his Kandivali flat late on Sunday. He is in our custody. He has been booked for causing death by negligence as none of the staffers in the company had been given any safety kit. There were no goggles or gloves of any kind even for the operator, who died,” said the officer.

The Boisar Police is also checking if the arrested accused had obtained the necessary permits to run the firm.

