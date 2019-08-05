Three dead in Mumbai as heavy rain continues

AT LEAST THREE persons died and four more sustained injuries in Mumbai with heavy rain pounding the city for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

A woman and her son were killed at Golibar Nagar in Santacruz East on Sunday after they came into contact with a live wire. The deceased, Mala Nagam (52), had stepped out around 2 pm after water flooded her home at a slum in Golibar Nagar.

The police said that Nagam died as she held on to an iron staircase outside her door, not knowing that it had come into contact with a live wire. Seeing his mother stuck to the staircase, Sanket (26) used his hands to try and wrench her free. Residents eventually managed to free the duo and rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival.

Soon after, more than 100 residents staged a rasta roko on the Western Express Highway in Santacruz East, demanding action against the electricity provider. A resident said that electricity should have been disconnected on Saturday night after the area got flooded.

Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VIII), said that the protesters were cleared away after traffic was temporarily disrupted. A case of accidental death was registered at Nirmal Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Dharavi resident, Mohammed Mehmood Shaikh, is suspected to have been swept away on Sunday morning when he went for open defecation near a creek. Local residents suspect he slipped from the creek that joins the Mithi river.

Shaikh, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Dharavi’s bus depot, went missing near his home around 11.30 am. “The spot from where he went missing is usually used for open defecation,” a civic official said. The Dharavi creek connects to the Mithi river that flows westward into Mahim bay near Bandra Worli Sea link. Heavy rain and poor visibility hampered search operations on Sunday.

Around 5.30 am on Sunday, around 400 people from Kranti Nagar in Kurla were moved to a shelter home after the level of Mithi river crossed the danger mark. The rise in water level led to flooding in several parts of Kurla. Heavy rain, coinciding with rise in Mithi river’s level, severely affected Kurla, Sion and Chunabhatti stations.

At Dindoshi in Goregaon East, landslide damaged five to six houses and four people received minor injuries. Officials said there were no casualties, as the damaged houses had been evacuated earlier. “We had moved around 50 people earlier. On Sunday, another 50 people were shifted,” said an official.

The sea saw a high tide of 4.83 m around 2.30 pm, lower than the season’s highest tide so far experienced on Saturday. The high tide threw 239 metric tonne of garbage on various seaface and beaches. At 178 metric tonne, maximum garbage was cleared from Juhu.

According to the BMC, several areas like Hindmata, Sion, Matunga, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Andheri, Malad, Santa Cruz, Chembur, Ghatkopar and Mulund reported severe waterlogging.

The civic body has announced that all private and public schools as well as colleges will remain shut on Monday.