Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Three-day traffic curbs in Mumbai in view of Ambedkar’s 66th death anniversary

December 6 is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Divas’ in memory of Dr BR Ambedkar and many are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park in large numbers.

b r ambedkar news, mumbai traffic police, indian expressThe Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory informing its citizens that vehicular movement will be diverted around Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park. (File Representational Photo)

The Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory informing its citizens that vehicular movement will be diverted around Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park – the resting place of Dr BR Ambedkar – from Monday to Wednesday in view of the 66th death anniversary of the social reformer and chief architect of India’s Constitution.

December 6 is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Divas’ in memory of Dr Ambedkar and many are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in large numbers. The traffic curbs have been announced to prevent congestion in the area.

One-way/Closure of roads

1. Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road will be closed for vehicular traffic from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital. However, local residents may take a left turn from Yes Bank Junction and proceed through Pandurang Naik Road towards Rajabade Chowk.
2. North-bound arm of SK Bole Road shall be one-way from Siddhivinayak Junction to Portuguese Church junction. This means there shall be no entry for vehicular traffic from the south-bound arm of SK Bole Road, i.e. from Portuguese Church to Siddhivinayak Junction.
3. Rande Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, MB Raut Road, Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North shall remain closed for all vehicular traffic.
4. Katariya Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from LJ Road Shobha Hotel to Asavari Junction.
5. Entry will be restricted for all heavy vehicles on the following roads:
a) SVS Road, from Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction, and on LJ Road from Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction
b) LJ road – Mahim Junction to Gadkari Junction
c) Gokhale Road – Gadkari Junction to Dhanmil Naka
d) Senapati Bapat Road- Mahim Rly. Station to Vadacha Naka
e) Tilak Bridge to the entire NC Kelkar Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 12:26:33 pm
Transparent, uniform and hassle-free admission process being developed for EWS students in private schools: Delhi govt to HC

