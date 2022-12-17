Three-day IIT-Bombay’s Techfest begins

For the first time ever, a woman astronaut will be part of NASA’s space programme that is set to put a human on the surface of the Moon. Scheduled for launch in 2025, the ‘Artemis III’ mission will have a woman in the team of two Americans, said Kathryn Lueders, Associate Administrator of NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, at IIT-Bombay’s three-day Techfest 2022, which commenced on Friday.

Addressed an auditorium full of students at the Powai campus, Lueders said, “Inclusion and diversity is the way ahead. We want to make sure that all kinds of people go to the space. There should be no colour or gender preference keeping anyone away.” Maintaining that less women taking up STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers, Lueders said: “If I can do it, anyone can do it.”

After a gap of two years due to the Coviud-19 pandemic, the fest witnessed host of competitions, events and lectures by prominent personalities from the fields of science and technology.

Atul Rane, CEO and MD of BrahMos Aerospace, spoke on how the Indian missile will soon have a much bigger range. “We are working on increasing the range of the missile. India is strong enough to stand on her own after being one of the signatories to the Missile Technology Control Regime.” The BrahMos missile currently has a range of 295 km. India is conducting multiple tests for a higher range, Rane said.

Other noted personalities who attended the event included V Narayanan, Director at ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. He shared how efforts are being made to make the Gaganyaan Mission – India’s first manned flight to space – a success. A host of technology innovations were also on display at the event.