Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Three custom officials booked, 1 arrested for graft

Officials said a case was registered on February 17 against a superintendent posted at the Mumbai international airport and a havaldar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 via Gpay for allowing the complainant to carry an iphone from Dubai without paying duty.

The CBI has also booked four customs officials for allegedly accepting bribes.
A customs superintendent has been arrested for accepting Rs 30,000 for allowing a person to carry a gold chain worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Dubai without paying customs duty at Mumbai international airport.

The CBI has also booked four customs officials for allegedly accepting bribes.

Officials said a case was registered on February 17 against a superintendent posted at the Mumbai international airport and a havaldar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 via Gpay for allowing the complainant to carry an iphone from Dubai without paying duty.

In the second case, a customs inspector at Mumbai international airport and a havaldar from the department were booked for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 via Gpay for allowing the complainant to pass without paying duty for an iphone and gold jewellery bought from Dubai.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 01:17 IST
