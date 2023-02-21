Three custom officials booked, 1 arrested for graft

A customs superintendent has been arrested for accepting Rs 30,000 for allowing a person to carry a gold chain worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Dubai without paying customs duty at Mumbai international airport.

The CBI has also booked four customs officials for allegedly accepting bribes.

Officials said a case was registered on February 17 against a superintendent posted at the Mumbai international airport and a havaldar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 via Gpay for allowing the complainant to carry an iphone from Dubai without paying duty.

In the second case, a customs inspector at Mumbai international airport and a havaldar from the department were booked for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 via Gpay for allowing the complainant to pass without paying duty for an iphone and gold jewellery bought from Dubai.