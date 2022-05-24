scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Three Covid cases amid offline exam cause panic at law college

While these students are undergoing treatment, the exam will continue as per schedule. “There is panic among students, especially those who shared the exam hall with the affected students.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 24, 2022 3:54:42 am
The college administration has started implementing Covid protocol again and face masks have been made mandatory.

Amid the ongoing offline exams, three Covid positive cases have been detected at the Government Law College (GLC). The college administration has started implementing Covid protocol again and face masks have been made mandatory. The information came to light on Saturday when the administration was alerted about three students – all girls — testing positive.

More from Mumbai

While these students are undergoing treatment, the exam will continue as per schedule. “There is panic among students, especially those who shared the exam hall with the affected students. However, with only one paper remaining, students want to focus on the exam,” said a student requesting anonymity.

