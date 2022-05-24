Three Covid cases amid offline exam cause panic at law college

May 24, 2022 3:54:42 am
Amid the ongoing offline exams, three Covid positive cases have been detected at the Government Law College (GLC). The college administration has started implementing Covid protocol again and face masks have been made mandatory. The information came to light on Saturday when the administration was alerted about three students – all girls — testing positive.
While these students are undergoing treatment, the exam will continue as per schedule. “There is panic among students, especially those who shared the exam hall with the affected students. However, with only one paper remaining, students want to focus on the exam,” said a student requesting anonymity.
