Three containment zones, 60 sealed buildings, 5,397 active infections: sharp dip in Covid cases in Mumbai

With a sharp slide in daily Covid-19 cases, civic officials said the numbers of containment zones and sealed floors were also decreasing in the city. (Representational Image)

WITH A steady decline in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai currently has only three containment zones with 60 sealed buildings or micro-containment zones — the lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, and fewer than 5,400 active cases.

The S-ward (Bhandup), R-South (Kandivali), and M-East (Govandi, Mankurd) each have one containment zone until July 26, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Covid-19 dashboard states.

The 60 sealed buildings, with five or more cases, are spread in 12 administrative wards with the highest of 16 in K-West (Andheri, Jogeshwari), followed by nine in S-ward (Bhandup) and seven in M-east (Govandi), the dashboard states. Mumbai has 24 administrative wards.

Containment zones are slum areas or chawls that have high population density and residents have to use common toilets with Covid-19 patients. They are sealed to prevent the further spread of the infection. If there are fewer than five Covid-19 cases in a building, then the floor of the building with active case(s) is sealed by the civic body.

As per BMC data, there are 1,730 sealed floors in separate buildings across the city. On April 17, when the city was going through the second wave of the pandemic, there were 100 containment zones and 1,188 sealed buildings in Mumbai.

With a sharp slide in daily Covid-19 cases, civic officials said the numbers of containment zones and sealed floors were also decreasing in the city.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 343 fresh Covid cases and five fatalities. A day ago, the city had recorded the lowest daily infections — 299 cases and eight deaths due to Covid-19 — since April last year. The positivity rate has dipped to 1.22 per cent.

According to the BMC, Mumbai currently has 5,397 active cases, which is the lowest in the last five months. “Data indicates that the second wave of Covid-19 has passed. Numbers are indicating relief as the weekly growth rate of cases has dipped to 0.05 per cent and doubling rate of cases is past 1,300 days,” a BMC official said.

Data also shows that several wards, which were Covid hotspots in the first and the second wave of the pandemic, currently have zero containment zones. L-ward (Kurla), the second biggest administrative ward in Mumbai which has a large population living in slums and chawls, has zero containment zones and sealed buildings, officials said.

“Our daily average of Covid-19 cases have dropped to 10. We are testing at least 1,000 people daily in the ward, which is the highest among all the wards. Geographically, L-ward is huge with a high population density. We are following three key points: testing, vaccination, and awareness to control the further spread of infection,” Dr Jitendra Jadhav, the medical officer of health, L-ward told The Indian Express. L-ward has 23 vaccination centres, he added.

“We are taking help from NGOs to create awareness among residents regarding vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour. To ensure there is no sudden rise in cases, we are also keeping a close watch on areas from which new cases are recorded,” Jadhav said.