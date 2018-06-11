Derailment near Igatpuri disrupts train services

The derailed coaches were removed and the train resumed it’s journey, officials said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational Image) The derailed coaches were removed and the train resumed it’s journey, officials said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational Image)

Derailment of coaches near Igatpuri early on Sunday affected train services from Pune in the morning hours. At least six trains, including four local services, were cancelled while four trains were delayed by considerable duration.

Around 2 am, three coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail jumped tracks near Igatpuri in Nashik. While there were no casualties or serious injuries, it took the Central Railway personnel around five hours to resume normal services.

Three trains — the 11057 CSMT-Amritsar Express, 15645 LTT-Guwahati Express and the 12167 LTT-Varanasi Express — were diverted via the Pune-Daund-Manmad route. Four trains — the 11093 CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagari Express, 12141 LTT-Patliputra Express, 15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur Express and the 12811 LTT-Hatia Express — were rerouted through the Vasai Road-Surat-Jalgaon route.

Six services were cancelled on Sunday. The 99902 Pune-Talegaon local, which departs from Pune at 6.50 am, 99903 Talegaon-Pune local scheduled to depart at 7.50 am, 99810 Pune-Lonavla local that departs at 8.05 am, Lonavla-Pune local that departs at 11.30 am, 51318 Pune-Karjat Passenger that leaves at 11.15 am, and 51317 Karjat-Pune Passenger that leaves Pune at 3.10 pm were cancelled.

Officials said four other trains operating from Pune were delayed after the derailment. The Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express (12127) was delayed by 50 minutes, the Mumbai-Bangalore Udyan Express (11301) was delayed by 35 minutes, CSTM, Mumbai, to Pune Station Indrayani Express (22105) was delayed by 90 minutes and Bhusaval-Pune (11025) was delayed by over five hours.

Passengers were inconvenienced. Advocate Ranjana Usmbrajkar said: “I stay on Dehu Road. I had to attend a family function in the city at 9 am. But due to cancellation of the Talegaon-Pune local, I could only reach by 11 am and missed the function.”

