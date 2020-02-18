Three booked for molesting, threatening Marathi actor at Pune event

On February 5, the actor was in Pune to perform on two songs at a private party, reportedly organised by a person affiliated to a political party, the official said. (Representational Image) On February 5, the actor was in Pune to perform on two songs at a private party, reportedly organised by a person affiliated to a political party, the official said. (Representational Image)

A 33-year-old Marathi film actor has filed a complaint against three men for allegedly touching her inappropriately, molesting and threatening her at an event in Pune, police said Monday. The case was filed in Mumbai, where the actor lives, and was transferred to Pune for further investigation, an official said.

On February 5, the actor was in Pune to perform on two songs at a private party, reportedly organised by a person affiliated to a political party, the official said. “After her performance, a man reportedly approached her and asked her to send the song she had performed on to his mobile phone via SHAREit application. While the actor was searching for the song on her cellphone, the man reportedly touched her inappropriately,” the officer added.

The complainant said two of the event organisers also abused her. “The men called the actor’s mother and said they are going to hurt her,” the officer said.

“On the basis of her statement, we have registered a case,” the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.