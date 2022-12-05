scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Three booked for ‘gangrape’ of woman: Police

The woman in her statement has alleged that the accused also attacked her with sharp objects and inflicted burn injuries on her body. As per the statement, the incident took place on Wednesday morning when the three allegedly barged into her house.

The woman claimed that three abused her and raped her one after the other. They also videographed the incident and threatened her from going to the police," police said.

Three people were booked under the charges of gangrape, criminal intimidation and assault after a 42-year-old woman alleged that the trio barged into her house and raped her.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 02:12:18 am
