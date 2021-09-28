Three booked for creating ‘ghost scare’ video, circulating on social media

THE JALGAON police on Sunday booked three people, including a mobile shop owner, for allegedly creating a “ghost scare” video and circulating it on WhatsApp groups to create fear among locals in a village. Police suspect it could be an attempt to spread superstition and may add more charges.

The video started circulating on WhatsApp groups in Deulgaon village on June 24. Soon, it went viral prompting police to take note of it. The clip was shot at night by the accused on mobile while seated inside a car. A small boy without a head is shown walking backwards with another person purported to be a woman draped in a saree.

“We have registered an FIR under Section 505 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report). We have served notices to the three persons and will seek their custody in near future for further probe. We have sent a police team in the area and created awareness through the public address system that the video is fake, and action has been taken against the makers of the video,” said Bharat Kakade, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The accused have been Jamil Shah, Gopal Pawan and Satish Shinde. All are aged between 25 to 30 years and are residents of Deulgaon. While Shah is a mobile shop owner, the other two do odd jobs.

“We are receiving information that one of them is into performing black magic activities, and he may have done this to create a superstitious belief among residents. But we need to verify this information following which we may add more sections in the case,” said Arun Dhanavade, Senior Police Inspector of Pahur police station.