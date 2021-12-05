Three from Bihar held for manipulating contact details of Ambuja Cement, duping chemical company of Rs 10L

The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) cyber police on Saturday arrested three persons from Bihar for allegedly manipulating the contact details of Ambuja Cement on the Internet and duping a unit of a chemical company of Rs 10.72 lakh.

The police said that after scrutinising the 18 bank accounts the accused were using to get money from the victims, they have found that transactions worth at least Rs 2.5 crore have been made in last few years.

A 52-year-old purchase manager of the chemical company, who is the complainant in the case, has told police that the fraud had taken place between September 15 and 17. “The officials working at the unit of the company wanted to renovate their building. They started surfing the Internet looking for companies to order cement,” said an officer.

They came across the details of an alleged sales executive of Ambuja Cement on Google. “The accused had changed the email ID, the contact number and the floor number in the address of Ambuja Cement’s Andheri office,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Rashmi Karandikar.

The police said when the complainant’s company asked for a quotation, the accused said they would charge less than the market rate. The company then placed an order for 4,000 bags of cement.

“Before making the payment of Rs 10.6 lakh, the company even verified the accused’s PAN card and GST certificate… These looked genuine and they made the payment by September 17,” the officer said.

As the accused also asked for additional money as labour, loading and unloading charges, the company ended up paying Rs 10.72 lakh in all. “Later, as the delivery of the cement was not made, the complainant tried calling the number provided by the accused, but the phone was switched off.”

When the phone was found turned on later, the calls went unanswered.

The fraud came to light when the company went to the accused’s Andheri address and found no one.

The police have seized 11 SIM cards and 18 ATM cards. “We are trying to reach out to other people duped by the accused so that they could be made witnesses in our case,” said the officer.