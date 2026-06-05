Three arrested: Police forms SIT in alleged conversion, assault case of Kolkata woman

Nagpur Rural Police constituted a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of attempted religious conversion, sexual assault and attempted murder levelled by a woman from Kolkata against persons associated with a dargah in Kanhan.

According to police, the case originated from a complaint lodged by the woman at local Dum Dum Police Station in Kolkata, where a Zero FIR was initially registered. Following its transfer, Kanhan Police registered Crime No. 379/2026 on May 28 under Sections 74 (assault), 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to Nagpur rural police, the complainant alleged that she had travelled to Huzoor Mariam Amma Dargah at Gadeghat in Old Kamptee from 15-19 April 2026 to participate in a programme. During her stay, the accused allegedly conspired to convert her religion, outrage her modesty and attempted to kill her, the complainant told police.

Given the sensitive nature of the allegations, a police team was immediately dispatched to Kolkata by air on May 29 under the supervision of Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar. Investigators recorded detailed statements of the complainant and her parents.

Later the same day, police arrested three accused, identified as Taji Tanviruddin Kalimuddin (52), a resident of Amma Dargah, Gadeghat, Kanhan; Tajin Mustafizuddin Tanviruddin (24), also a resident of Amma Dargah, Gadeghat, Kanhan; and Tejas Anand Khobragade (24), a resident of New Khalasi Line, Kamptee. Three more accused named by the victim include two women and one elderly man, their interrogation was underway.

The three arrested accused were in police custody for three days and were sent to the judicial custody, police informed.

Police said the woman alleged that Taji’s son had been pursuing her and that the case involved an alleged one-sided romantic interest.

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According to her complaint, he subsequently pressured her to convert her religion against her wishes.

Police said the woman was a frequent visitor to the dargah and that more arrests could happen depending on the investigation.

Police were checking if more witnesses could be identified from the venue.

Rural SP Harssh Poddar said this was the first time that such a complaint pertaining to the dargah was registered. He informed that the contact numbers of officers have been circulated, in case anyone else has a similar complaint.

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“We have already seized technical evidence, which has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory. There might be a requirement for the victim to come of Nagpur, but that is not certain yet,” Poddar informed.

To ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation, a seven member SIT headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Mhaske was constituted and examining all aspects of the case.

Police have also appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information, evidence or complaints related to the matter and share it with the designated SIT officers.