Three arrested over murder of 39-yr-old man in Kurla

According to police sources, the accused and the deceased are known to each other and live in the same area. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai police Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the killing of a 39-year-old man identified as Baba Pawar in Kurla.

Pawar had been shot dead and stabbed on Wednesday night at the Makadwala compound in Kurla (west) following which he was rushed to Baba hospital where he succumbed on Thursday. The police suspect a local past rivalry to be behind the crime.

As per police, Pawar worked as a labour contractor in the Kurla area and has three offences registered against him in the past including a murder case.

According to the FIR, earlier on April 23, the three accused arrested in the case had allegedly beaten up the deceased’s nephew following which an FIR had been registered against them.