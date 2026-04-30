Three arrested over murder of 39-yr-old man in Kurla

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The Mumbai police Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the killing of a 39-year-old man identified as Baba Pawar in Kurla.
Pawar had been shot dead and stabbed on Wednesday night at the Makadwala compound in Kurla (west) following which he was rushed to Baba hospital where he succumbed on Thursday. The police suspect a local past rivalry to be behind the crime.
As per police, Pawar worked as a labour contractor in the Kurla area and has three offences registered against him in the past including a murder case.
According to the FIR, earlier on April 23, the three accused arrested in the case had allegedly beaten up the deceased’s nephew following which an FIR had been registered against them.
The police suspect that it was on account of this complaint that the accused identified as Abhijit Kishore Jadhav, Dinesh Pawar and Shubham Gadge were upset with Pawar and allegedly decided to murder him.
As per police, Baba Pawar and his friend Madhav Gadge had gone to Pawars’ relative’s function on Wednesday and were returning on a bike when the three accused allegedly fired at him and stabbed him in the Makadwala compound area.
Local residents rushed Pawar to the hospital while the local Vinoba Bhave Nagar police arrived at the spot and arrested the three accused who surrendered before the police.
When Pawar died on Thursday, the police added the murder charge to the case. The trio was produced before the court on Thursday and remanded to police custody.
According to police sources, the accused and the deceased are known to each other and live in the same area. An officer said that they will question the accused to get clarity on the motive behind the murder and if anyone else is involved in the hatching of the conspiracy.
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