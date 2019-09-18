Three arrested for smuggling 2 croc hatchlings in Mumbai

Toggle Menu
Acting on a tip-off, a forest team flagged down a tourist bus coming from Hyderabad Monday.

A case was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and a further probe into the network, including the smuggling route and final recipient, is underway, an official said. (Representational Image)

The state forest department arrested three men for allegedly smuggling two crocodile hatchlings into the northern suburb of Mumbai-Borivali on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a forest team flagged down a tourist bus coming from Hyderabad Monday. Officials said the team found two crocodile hatchlings on conducting a search. The accused were identified as Abdul Raheem Hafiz (33), the bus driver, and Kuddus Latif Beig (28) and Chhatrapati alias Shivaji Balaya (28).

A case was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and a further probe into the network, including the smuggling route and final recipient, is underway, an official said.

Crocodiles are included under Schedule I of the Act, which ensures maximum legal protection for wild animals.

