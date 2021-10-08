Three arrested for burglary at retired naval officer’s house in Powai

Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from the house of a retired Navy officer in Powai nearly three weeks ago.

According to police, the theft took place on the night of September 18, when the former Navy officer, who stays at Jalvayu Vihar, had gone to Agartala along with his wife.

The couple had handed over their house keys to their domestic help Shaila Shirke (45). She stays at Parksite in Vikhroli. “Shirke would go, clean the house and leave,” said an officer.

On September 19, when she reached the house, she found that the lock of the door was broken. “She realised that the house had been ransacked and suspected that valuables had gone missing,” said an officer.

The woman informed her employers and then filed a police complaint. A case under sections 380 (house break-in), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 457 (lurking house trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) of Indian Penal Code was lodged.

The couple returned on September 20 and reported that cash and valuables worth Rs 24.71 lakh have been stolen.

During probe, the Powai police came to know that three persons had come to the residential complex in a car. “We examined CCTV camera footage and saw the three arriving near the crime spot in a car… We managed to trace Tauseef Magal Qureshi (36) and Gaus Passa Moinuddin Sheikh (31),” said an officer.

They were arrested from Govandi in eastern Mumbai. Qureshi hails from Uttar Pradesh and Sheikh is from Telangana.

The officers said they confessed to stealing with the help of Mohamed Saleem Mohamed Habeeb Qureshi (49) who hails from Andhra Pradesh. Qureshi was later arrested.