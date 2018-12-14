Mumbai: Three arrested for 9-year-old’s rape

THREE PERSONS have been arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Mumbai. The police said the victim was being sexually assaulted by her cousin and two neighbours for the last two years. On December 3, she confided in her schoolteacher, following which a case was registered. While the 20-year-old cousin and a 22-year-old neighbour were arrested on December 5, another neighbour, 50 years old, was arrested on Monday.

In her statement to the police, the girl — a Class IV student — has said that her cousin was the first person to sexual assault her. “Her cousin stays close by. So, under the pretext of letting her watch television, he would take her to his house and sexually assault her. It has been happening for the last two years,” said a police officer.

Another accused in the case is a 22-year-old neighbour of the girl. “He stays next to her house. For the last six months, he would call her to his residence under the pretext of playing with her and sexually assault her.

He also threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anyone about the incident,” the officer said. “Initially, she only spoke of these two accused and they were arrested. However, later, our officer learnt that she was also raped by a 50-year-old man, another neighbour… He also took her to his residence under the pretext of playing with her. The girl never talked about the ordeal as she was always threatened by all of them,” the officer said.

On December 3, the girl complained of stomach ache in the school. It was then that she confided to her teacher, said police. The teacher informed the school authorities, following which an NGO was roped in, which approached the police.

The three have been booked under the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012. “The girl is in trauma and has been admitted in hospital,” said a senior inspector.

Man jailed for raping toddler

A 26-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced to 14 years in jail for raping a toddler. The accused was found guilty of rape and under sections of the POCSO Act. The victim, who was three-and-a-half-years-old at the time of the incident in 2016, deposed before the special court this year.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma, also examined the victim’s mother. According to her, on December 6, 2016, her daughter was playing with two friends near the shop of her brother-in-law. Around 6.45 pm, she heard someone crying and rushed out. It was her daughter crying. The child told her that a stranger offered her chocolate and a Rs 10 note and took her to a nearby house, where the 26-year-old man raped her. While there was nobody at the house, the girl’s family, with the help of the owners of the house, who run a hotel nearby, were able to locate the man, who was arrested the same day.