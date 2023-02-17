3 arrested days after cement blocks kill two

Two days after two persons died after cement blocks being used in construction fell from the 42nd floor of Four Seasons Residency building in Worli, the Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested three persons, including the site supervisor.

The police had on Wednesday registered a case of negligence against the builder, contractor, supervisor and some labourers.

Those arrested are Iqbal Sirajuddin Siddiqui (48), Jalal Sirajuddin Shaikh (27) and Gulab Shaukat Ali Hussain (24). Siddiqui was the site supervisor while the other two worked as helpers.

“The trio was arrested after preliminary investigation indicated that construction work was being carried out without any safety measures in place. It’s due to their alleged carelessness that the cement blocks fell down, causing the deaths,” a police officer said.

The deceased were Sabir Ali (37) and Imran Ali Khan (29). The three arrested men were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.