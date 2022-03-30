Mumbai: Three arrested by ANC, Rs 4.7-cr drugs seized

In two operations carried out by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police, three persons were arrested on Monday and narcotics worth Rs 4.7 crore seized.

In the first case, the Worli unit of ANC had received a tip-off about a man selling mephedrone at the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road. The police laid a trap and detained Ayub Izhar Shaikh (32). On searching him, they found 250 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 37 lakh, following which he was arrested.

During interrogation, Shaikh reportedly said he sources mephedrone from one Shamshullah Khan (39). Police raided Khan’s residence and found 2,750 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 4.14 crore. Khan was arrested.

In the second case, the Bandra unit of ANC arrested one person with mephedrone worth over Rs 22.5 lakh.