‘Three-and-a-half’ BJP leaders will be in jail in next few days, says Sanjay Raut ahead of Sena’s press conference

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said “three-and-a-half BJP leaders will be in jail in the next few days”, adding that the Sena “has tolerated it for a long time but it is time to finish things”. His statement comes a day ahead of Shiv Sena’s press conference in the state capital on Tuesday.

“Some BJP leaders are saying that this person and that person will go to jail next to (former minister) Anil Deshmukh’s cell. In the next few days, three-and-a-half BJP leaders will be in Anil Deshmukh’s cell and Anil Deshmukh will be out. Preparations are underway to keep these three-and-a-half people in custody,” said the Sena leader while addressing the media.

Raut further warned the BJP that “it must keep in mind that there is a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.” He said, “The government is the government. Let’s see how much guts one has. We have tolerated it for a long time but we will destroy it now. There is some limit in politics but they have crossed that limit.”

Raut said a “no holds barred” press conference of Shiv Sena will take place at 4 pm at the party headquarters in Dadar with legislators, MPs, ministers and others in attendance. “We will be there as a party. False allegations are being levelled against the Sena and the Thackeray family…mudslinging is going on…We will give a befitting reply to all of this,” said Raut.

The press conference is being termed as the party’s attempt to show unity and stand behind Raut who seems to have been fighting a lone battle against the BJP and central investigating agencies. The press conference comes in the backdrop of Raut’s letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu last week claiming that the law enforcement agencies had been “let loose” against leaders of his party since it ended its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019. Raut alleged that leaders and legislators of the Sena have been “systematically targeted” by “using” law enforcement agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Raut said that Tuesday’s press conference is being held as per instructions of chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

“He is keeping a close eye on tomorrow’s press conference. Shiv Sena will not speak tomorrow but Maharashtra will speak tomorrow. The Marathi Manoos will speak,” he added.