Three accused acquitted, death of factory worker remains a mystery five years on

A trial court has acquitted three people accused of killing the factory worker A trial court has acquitted three people accused of killing the factory worker

Five years after a factory worker was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his village in Dahanu town, on the outskirts of Mumbai, a trial court acquitted three people accused of killing him.

The death continues to remain a mystery. Among the factors that the court considered while acquitting the accused was that the police had not even been able to conclusively establish that the deceased had been strangled to death.

The deceased, Raju Machi (30), worked at a factory polishing spoons. He lived with his parents and two older brothers. His body was found inside a ditch near the home of Suresh Machi in Vadkun village on September 13, 2013. He was last seen at 8.30 pm while watching the Ganpati immersion processions. On the basis of a complaint filed by Raju’s elder brother Ganpat, a case of accidental death was registered the next day.

However, it was only later that Raju’s family members voiced doubts about scratch marks near his eyes and injuries to his waist. They had a post-mortem conducted at JJ Hospital. It would take several months before a murder case was registered against Suresh Machi, his wife Meena and younger brother Anand on April 10, 2014 at Dahanu police station.

According to the FIR, Raju had been assaulted by Suresh in 2008, on the suspicion of being in an extra-marital relationship with Meena. In 2010, Suresh and Anand once more attacked Raju and allegedly threatened to kill him before the next Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Raju’s brother alleged that the previous assaults were enough reason for the accused to lure the deceased to their home on the night of September 13, 2013, attack him once more and strangle him to death.

During the course of the trial, which took place at the District and Sessions Court in Palghar, Assistant Public Prosecutor D. R. Tare argued that the trio had conspired to kill Raju as he continued to pursue illicit relations with Meena and that the case could be proved on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

The prosecution’s case began to unravel, however, when the doctor who examined Raju’s body initially in 2013 deposed that death had not been accused due to strangulation but quite possibly by falling into a 2.5 feet deep ditch.

Sessions Judge R. N. Majgaonkar observed that there was an absence of external injuries and marks of strangulation of the neck, and relied on the testimony of the doctor who conducted the post-mortem, who deposed that death was caused to an inflammation of the kidneys and the collection of fluid in the lungs, making breathing difficult.

The judge also discounted the statements of Raju’s father, who claimed that his son had received a phone call from the accused to meet them at their home. Another prosecution witness had deposed that Raju had been eating food and consuming alcohol with him while watching the Ganpati procession at the time that the father claimed he had received the phone call.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App