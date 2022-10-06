scorecardresearch
Threats to Mukesh Ambani’s family: one held from Bihar

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani's residence 'Antilia'.

Mumbai Police has arrested a man from Bihar’s Darbhanga district in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, officials said on Thursday.

A police team picked up Rakesh Kumar Mishra from his village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Friday and was bringing him to Mumbai, an official said.

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar said, “Rakesh Kumar Mishra was arrested by Mumbai Police from his residence in Brahmpura village with the help of the local police.” The mobile phone of the accused was seized.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ in south Mumbai.

The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials said.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 07:38:51 pm
