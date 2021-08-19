Threats to industrialists in Aurangabad has instilled fear, Devendra Fadnavis says in letter to CM

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis drew attention to the rising number of incidents of harassment of businessmen in Maharashtra in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Fadnavis wrote in the letter, “Aurangabad is an important industrial hub. The incidents of growing attack and threat to industrialists in the region has instilled fear and uncertainty. It will badly affect employment and business.”

At Bhogale Industries, three top ranking directors and managing directors — Nityananda Bhogale, Shree Songiri and Bhushan Vyahalkar — were beaten by a group of 15 to 20 persons. The entire footage of the incident has been handed to police. The police made some arrests while others are said to be absconding.

In another case at Valunj on August 10, unknown persons attacked Shri Ganesh Koting Group. They demanded that the labour contract should be given to them by the company. Meanwhile, incidents involving individuals or groups walking away without paying money after filling petrol in vehicles or eating at restaurants without paying bills have risen.

In light of such incidents, Fadnavis urged the CM to initiate quick measures against miscreants attempting to bully industrialists. “Such high-handedness by a group of people who are threatening business persons does not auger well for the state. It also creates fear amongst the people working in industrial hubs,” Fadnavis wrote.

“Therefore, I believe stern action should be taken against the culprits and business leaders should be assured of government support,” he further said.