‘Threat to livelihood’: Worli fishing community writes to CM, seeks design change in coastal road project

Fearing that work on the coastal road will permanently impact the routes of their boats, people from the fishing community from Worli Koliwada wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding a design change to increase the gap between two pillars of the bridge proposed under the project.

The letter, submitted on Monday, pointed out that despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) promising that their project won’t hamper the community’s livelihood, the ongoing work has obstructed their boat routes and fishing area at Worli.

The BMC is constructing a 10.58-km coastal road from Princess Street Flyover in Marine Drive to Worli end of flyover on the west coast of the city.

According to the BMC proposal, the distance between two pillars is 60 meters, however, the letter demands that the gap be increased up to 200 meters so that the navigation of their boats is not hampered.

“One of the conditions while giving the approval for the project by the Coastal Regulation Zone authority, was that the bridges with navigable span should be provided by the BMC so that there are no obstructions to fishing boats.

This will also be damage to the future fishing activities and especially it would be dangerous when the sea is stormy as there will be hardly any navigation space,” said Nitesh Patil, secretary of Worli Koliwada Nakhawa Matsya Vyavsay Sahakari Society Limited.

He further stated in the letter, “We have been requesting the administration to meet and discuss our problems as this will lead to the destruction of our livelihood almost permanently as there will be no navigation space with such a short distance. Even on October 18, when the weather was stormy, the tugs and other equipment by the contractors were shifted elsewhere as they realised it will be dangerous in such weather and with such a short navigation span how can we carry out our fishing activity in future.”

Meanwhile, fisherfolks have also complained that BMC is yet to clear out the anchors and barges that have been obstructing and damaging their fishing nets and routes of the boats.