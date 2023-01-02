scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Threat to blow up Bandra church: Mumbai police arrest man from Kolkata

The email received by the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai's Bandra area warned of an attack by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba.

The Mumbai police arrested a Kolkata-based person for allegedly sending an email threatening to blow up a church.
Threat to blow up Bandra church: Mumbai police arrest man from Kolkata
The Mumbai police arrested a Kolkata-based person on Sunday for allegedly sending an email threatening to blow up a church in the Bandra area last week, officers said. They, however, added that the motive behind the email was not yet clear.

According to the police, the accused was arrested from Kolkata after he sent the email on Wednesday, threatening to blow up Mount Mary Church. Officers traced the man’s location by tracking his IP address.

The email received by the church warned of an attack by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba. Minutes after the first email, however, a second one was received stating that the earlier mail was sent by a mentally ill person. The church had, however, informed the local police about the incident by then.

Based on a complaint from the church, the Bandra police had registered a case under section 505(3) (public mischief in a religious place) of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 12:09 IST
