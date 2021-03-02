Threat to Ambani unable to establish presence of group claiming responsibility: police

THE MUMBAI Police crime branch investigating the threat to industrialist Mukesh Ambani said that it had not been able to establish the presence of a purported terrorist group called ‘Jaish Ul Hind’ that claimed responsibility for the incident on Sunday and denied it hours later.

The police also found that the cryptocurrency address link in the Sunday morning letter posted on a Telegram channel by the purported group claiming responsibility for the attack was invalid.

A senior officer said, “The same group had claimed responsibility for the incident in Delhi in which an IED was found outside the Israeli embassy. Even Delhi Police could not find anything on the group.”

The officer said they were treating the claim as a red herring to mislead investigations.

Early Sunday, a Telegram channel Jaish Ul Hind had put out a statement claiming responsibility for parking the vehicle with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter outside Antilla. The statement also made a demand for cryptocurrency, providing a link where it was to be paid.

Later in the day, another group claiming to be Jaish Ul Hind put out a message claiming that the earlier message was not from them and that they had nothing to do with the incident. The group claimed that their struggle was not to earn money.

Meanwhile, the police team is also taking help of forensics, asking for CCTV footage where the accused have been captured to be forensically enhanced.

An officer said they were trying to track the white Innova in which the two accused fled after leaving the Scorpio some distance from the Ambani residence.