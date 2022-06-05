scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: Threat letter to actor Salman Khan, his father; FIR registered

On Sunday morning, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand when an unidentified man handed him a letter with a threat to kill him and his son Salman Khan, said the police.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: June 5, 2022 11:16:06 pm
Salman Khan, threat, BollywoodBollywood actor Salman Khan(PTI)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan on Sunday received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them, following which an FIR was registered by Mumbai Police, an official said.

On early Sunday morning, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after a morning walk, which is his routine, when an unidentified man handed him a letter with a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said.

Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

More from Mumbai

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Best of Express Premium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victoriesPremium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victories
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: MathematicsPremium
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: Mathematics
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...Premium
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement