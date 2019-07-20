Threat calls to businessman: Another Dawood relative called in for questioning in Mumbai

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Friday recorded the statement of another relative of Dawood Ibrahim, a day after it arrested the fugitive gangster’s nephew.

During the probe, police found that Dawood’s nephew, Mohammad Rizwan Shaikh, who was arrested in connection with a threat call to a businessman, had spoken to his Dongri-based cousin following which the latter was called in to record his statement. An investigating officer said on Friday they recorded the statement of the son of one of Dawood’s siblings, based out of south Mumbai. “We found that Rizwan was in touch with his cousin and just wanted to check if the latter had anything to do with the case,” the officer said.

Police found that soon after the complainant approached the Anti Extortion Cell, he again received threat calls from the accused warning him of consequences.

Police said before this, Rizwan had no cases against him, but believe that ever since his father Iqbal’s arrest in 2017, he may have become more involved in his business.