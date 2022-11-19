Those who faced violence, feel no fear or hatred, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of spreading violence, hatred and terror in the country.

Rahul, who has witnessed violent deaths of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi, said that anyone who has suffered violence in life will never feel fear and hatred in his heart.

Tushar Gandhi, Great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, during the yatra in Buldhana on Friday. (PTI Photo) Tushar Gandhi, Great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, during the yatra in Buldhana on Friday. (PTI Photo)

He was addressing a mammoth rally at Shegaon of Vidarbha’s Buldhana district on the 72nd day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Fear, violence, hate divides but love unites everything. The aim of Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to achieve ‘Mann ki Baat’. Violence and hatred will never benefit the country. Anyone who has suffered violence in his life will never feel fear and hatred in his heart. All those who talk about violence have never faced it ever,” he said.

“This journey was started against this terror, hatred and violence. The purpose of this yatra is to understand your voice and sorrows,’’ Rahul added.

He was speaking in the background of threats issued to the yatra by MNS and BJP after he commented against Hindutva ideology V D Sawarkar in regard to his mercy petition to the British. Rahul, however, did not mention the controversy in his speech.

The Congress MP said that he has been meeting farmers and youth, who are questioning the government. “Farmers do not get money even after paying insurance money. The Modi government is doing injustice to the farmers. There is no price for farmers’ goods. Farmers are not getting compensation.’’

Rahul said that he will never let India become a country where farmers and youth are poor while a few individuals control all the wealth. He alleged that loans of thousands of crores of some industrialists are waived and two or three industrialists are sinking the country’s debt.

Remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rahul said he was the voice of Maharashtra. “He was shown the path by his mother Rashtramata Jijau. We are following his work.”.

“This land belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar and none of them worked on dividing people,” he further said.