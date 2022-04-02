Those trying to topple MVA govt being given befitting reply through development work: Thackeray

Claiming that there was was no internal unrest in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said a befitting reply is being given through development works to those trying to topple it.

Speaking after virtually laying the foundation stone of the GST Bhavan building at Wadala in central Mumbai, Thackeray also said that those maligning Maharashtra should note that the state is the largest contributor to the national economy.

Crediting his deputy Ajit Pawar for expediting the GST building project, Thackeray said the MVA government and Pawar pursued the proposals for land and permissions were granted to ensure the building project starts on time.

“There is no internal unrest in the MVA government. This is Maha Vikas Aghadi, which has its feet firmly on the ground and is working for the state’s development and progress in a planned manner,” he said.

In the last two years, the MVA government dedicated itself to time-bound planning of development projects before execution, he said.

On Friday, Thackeray had denied reports which claimed that he was upset with state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and the functioning of his department. Thackeray’s denial came amid speculation that he was not happy with Walse-Pail’s reply in the Assembly to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ allegation that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state was conspiring to frame up BJP leaders in false cases.

In a veiled attack on his opponents, Thackeray further said, “Many times, announcements are made and foundation stones are laid, but nothing happens beyond that…We are starting the work of the building from today and this is very important.”

He said the MVA government has responded to its critics and to those trying to topple it, through its commitment to work.

He said the state treasury needs funds to complete the promises of development projects.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) is the backbone of the state economy and it should be strengthened, the chief minister added.

Hitting out at the political rivals without naming anyone, Thackeray said, ”Those maligning the state should note that it is the largest contributor to the national economy. If it is not there, the economy of the country would suffer.”

Thackeray said the GST building will be completed by 2025.

Greeting people on Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, Thackeray said his government was inaugurating several new projects of the police department for law and order protection. Also, foundation stone is being laid for the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan and new Metro rail lines are being inaugurated to mark the occasion.

”It is necessary to say it aloud how we are working tirelessly for the state’s welfare to counter the attempts to malign the state. We are united in our endeavour to ensure the state’s development and the development projects inaugurated and launched are a testimony to this fact,” Thackeray said.