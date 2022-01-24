Those questioning Sena-BJP alliance are insulting Bal Thackeray, it was his idea: Fadnavis

The former chief minister hit out at the Sena saying its Hindutva was “on paper”. “You don't talk Hinduvta. You have to live it," Fadnavis.

Reacting to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s remark that the Shiv Sena had wasted 25 years by allying with the BJP, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that it was the late Bal Thackeray who decided to ally the Sena with the fellow Hindutva party.

“The decision on the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance was taken by the late Bal Thackeray. All those questioning this decision and expressing regret for the 25-year alliance are insulting Bal Thackeray’s decision. That too on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary,” Fadnavis said.

The former chief minister hit out at the Sena saying its Hindutva was “on paper”. “You don’t talk Hinduvta. You have to live it,” Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also said he wanted to remind the Sena that the first corporator of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation was from the BJP. “The Shiv Sena even contested its first Assembly election on the BJP’s symbol.”

While commemorating the birth anniversary of the late Sena founder on Sunday, the Sena chief said it was “unfortunate that we nurtured” the BJP for 25 years, and that the party’s Hindutva was “nothing but a charade for power”.

Seeking to rebut Thackeray, the BJP leader said that crucial decisions such as the ones on the Ayodhya ram temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple and Article 370 of the Constitution had been taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, “whereas the Shiv Sena was noncommittal on the abrogation of Article 370”. “The Sena, which boasts of its Hindutva, has not been able to resolve the problem of Mangalgad. Nor has it succeeded in renaming Aurangabad as Dharashiv,” he said.

Fadnavis claimed the Sena’s popularity had declined after it parted ways with the BJP. “Why are you taking out your anger at the BJP? In the local body elections for nagar panchayats, the Shiv Sena emerged fourth. Instead of analysing the real reasons for this decline, the CM is irrationally targeting the BJP,” he said.

Rejecting Thackeray’s charge that the BJP’s government was misusing central agencies against its political rivals, Fadnavis sought to turn the table on the Sena-led state government. “To the contrary, the MVA government’s conduct in Maharashtra is questionable. They have deployed a force of 25 police personnel against each BJP karyakarta. The state government has rampantly misused the police against the BJP,” he said.

Commenting on Thackeray’s call for Sena cadres to work towards hoisting a saffron flag in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader retorted that the saffron flag had already been hoisted when Narendra Modi first became the prime minister.