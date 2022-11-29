Those insulting Shivaji Maharaj should be booked for sedition, says Udayanraje Bhonsle

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhonsle on Monday demanded that those who make insulting statements against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be treated as anti-nationals and charged for sedition.

He added that a protest will be held at Raigad on December 3 against the state government’s alleged failure to take action against those who make statements against Chhatrapati Shivaji. Bhonsle said, after meeting with representaives of various organisations in Pune, who are followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

On November 24, he had written Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking appropriate action against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his remarks against Chhatrapi Shivaji. Koshyari had last Saturday said that Chhatrapati Shivaji was an icon of “olden days”.

Bhosale said on Monday, “Each party uses Chhatraparti Shivaji Maharaj for political gains. But if you use his name, it means you are a supporter of his ideology. How does it not make you angry then, when someone makes insulting remarks about him?”