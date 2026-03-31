Those entitled must get bail from trial courts, can’t be forced to spend more in higher courts: Justice A S Oka (Retd)

Justice Oka also emphasised that besides filling up vacancies of judges, there was need for better infrastructure for trial courts. (file)

Stressing the need for overall development of ‘grassroot’ level judiciary including trial courts, former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka on Monday said that neglect towards such courts should be avoided.

Justice Oka was delivering the J P Narayan lecture organised by People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) at Mumbai Press Club complex, on the topic ‘bringing back the Constitution and people to judiciary’.

The former SC judge said there is a need to pay attention on what happens in trial courts and ensure fair trial to litigants.

“In our legal system, those who are entitled to bail must get it in magistrate or sessions court and they cannot be forced to spend more, engage costly lawyers in high court and Supreme Court and fight for the bail,” he said.